Tristin Spencer sentenced for International Village shooting

breaking news at this hour.. as a "22"-year-old learns his fate.. following a deadly shooting. that shooting happened last november at international village apartments in vigo county. today.. "tristin spencer" was sentenced to "10"-years in prison. last month.. "spencer" pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. as a result -- the state dismissed the murder charge. "police say".. there was "a verbal argument" between "robert james archer" and "spencer." the report revealed "spencer" told police "archer" called him a derogatory name. and that led to a fight. detectives say "spencer" shot "archer" during the incident.