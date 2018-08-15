Clear

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10 Weather

Posted: Wed Aug 15 09:24:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 15 09:24:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

valley. a little bit of a light breeze through the day, with temperatures not as warm, getting to 80 degrees. tonight we'll see another round of showers and even a few storms, with some of them being heavier than others. overnight lows cooling off to 71. tomorrow much like today, showers and a few scattered storms, with highs getting to 81. a pennsylvania grand jury investigation -- accuses few showers and storms making their way through the valley. a little bit of a light breeze through the day, with temperatures not as warm, getting to 80 degrees. tonight we'll see another round of showers and even a few storms, with some of them being heavier than others. overnight lows cooling off to 71. tomorrow much like today, showers and a few scattered storms, with highs getting to 81. few showers and storms making their way through the valley. a little bit of a light breeze through the day, with temperatures not as warm, getting to 80 degrees. tonight we'll see another round of showers and even a few storms, with some of them being heavier than others. overnight lows cooling off to 71. tomorrow much like today, showers and a few scattered storms, with highs getting to 81. a pennsylvania grand jury investigation -- accuses
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered showers and storms ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

2018 Annual Dinner

Image

A complex weather system is approaching and will bring a chance of scattered showers and thundershow

Image

Vigo County Council votes to increase income tax to pay for jail

Image

Colbie Barnes

Image

Linton

Image

THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local K9, Luca, retires

Image

10:00 update from the Vigo County Council meeting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong