Speech to Text for 2018 Annual Dinner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

y16fy to an exclusive and unique event, unlike any other in west central indiana. the 2018 annual meeting, scheduled for thursday august 23 will be held at the 181st intelligence wing at hulman field. "this year's annual meeting will encompass many of the traditional elements of the chamber annual meeting, but we're also looking to change things up this year," says chamber director of operations jessica cox, who handles all chamber events. "partnering with the 181st brings a whole new element, plus it will shine a light on the great things they are doing for this region." with the chamber's former annual meeting venue, the hulman center, under construction, the chamber began to seek out a new venue. vice president kristin craig explains that with hundreds of attendees each year, the chamber needed a venue to be large enough to accommodate guests and ensure enough room for dinner, live music, a silent auction and more. the event will specifically be hosted in the 181st hangar. "we are planning for a uso type of theme to coincide with the venue," craig explains. "planning and conversations with the 181st has been going on for about a month and its been a pleasure to be working with the team and officials. we are honored to have this opportunity." continues chamber president david haynes, "expect something different this year. we'll continue to