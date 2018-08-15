A complex weather system is approaching and will bring a chance of scattered showers and thundershow

Clear
A complex weather system is approaching and will bring a chance of scattered showers and thundershowers.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. Rain could be heavy at times. High: 80° Wednesday night: Scattered showers and thundershowers. Heavy rain possible. Low: 71°

Posted: Wed Aug 15 03:32:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 15 03:38:58 PDT 2018

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. Rain could be heavy at times. High: 80° Wednesday night: Scattered showers and thundershowers. Heavy rain possible. Low: 71° Thursdsay: Showers and storms continue. High: 81° Detailed Forecast: A complex weather system is approaching and will bring a chance of scattered showers and thundershowers. With plenty of moisture available and the dynamics associated with this system, heavy rain could be possible at time. Temperatures will be a little below average. The chance of rain will last into the weekend.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
