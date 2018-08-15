Speech to Text for A complex weather system is approaching and will bring a chance of scattered showers and thundershow

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. Rain could be heavy at times. High: 80° Wednesday night: Scattered showers and thundershowers. Heavy rain possible. Low: 71° Thursdsay: Showers and storms continue. High: 81° Detailed Forecast: A complex weather system is approaching and will bring a chance of scattered showers and thundershowers. With plenty of moisture available and the dynamics associated with this system, heavy rain could be possible at time. Temperatures will be a little below average. The chance of rain will last into the weekend.