Clear

Vigo County Council votes to increase income tax to pay for jail

Vigo County Council votes to increase income tax to pay for jail

Posted: Tue Aug 14 20:41:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 14 20:41:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vigo County Council votes to increase income tax to pay for jail

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

story of the night... the vigo county council meeting has finally wrapped up. this comes after a session that lasted for more than four hours. county leaders voted to pass a point 75 tax increase during the meeting. news 10's alia blackburn was there for it. she joins us now live with more on the long day. rondrell... patrece.... it's been a long night here at the vigo county annex. that's where county leaders have just voted to pass a tax increase. that tax increase will pay for the vigo county jail. the decision was made but it took a while to get here. earlier in the evening councilman mann proposed an amendment to the tax. it would have decreased the councilman mann proposed an amendment to the tax. it would have decreased the amount spent on the new jail. councilman mann proposed an amendment to the tax. an
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
More clouds, chance of rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Council votes to increase income tax to pay for jail

Image

Colbie Barnes

Image

Linton

Image

THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local K9, Luca, retires

Image

10:00 update from the Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Rain, rain, and rain - Kevin is tracking the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Blessed Food Delivery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong