Speech to Text for Colbie Barnes

indiana state men's basketball has landed one of the better upper classmen in the state... floyd central senior cobie barnes today committed to the sycamores... last season he was named a indiana junior all-star after he averaged 16.1 points and 6.8 rebounds a game... the six- six swingman could be a steal for isu, barnes is a three-star recruit who at one point during his recruitment was receiving interest from iu, butler, arizona and xavier... he picked isu over ipfw, miami of ohio, lehigh and belmont.... after he committed to isu barnes and i exchanged text messages this afternoon, this is what he had to say on why he picked the sycamores... quote.......i chose isu because coach lansing seemed to have the best intentions for me and my game moving forward. isu felt like home and i can't wait to be a sycamore".... end quote...that does it for sports, we'll have