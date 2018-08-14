Clear
BREAKING NEWS: VOTES PASSED: Vigo County Council votes to raise income tax to fund new jail Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Linton

Miners open against top ranked Southridge

Posted: Tue Aug 14 19:55:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 14 19:55:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Linton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one high school football matchups in the state invovles linton.... the 10th ranked miners have a huge showdown, as they open at number one and defending 2a state champion southridge.... the raiders last year beat the miners twice, including in the sectional semifnials to end linton's season .... now its not often linton is an underdog, but they will be friday and that's fine with them.... they beefed up their schedule a couple of years ago for games like this and they are welcoming the challenge of taking on a very good southridge ballclub.... exciting. that's why we put them on our schedule. create excitement for our kids and program. should be a fun time. hopefully we can pull out a win. definitely going to be a tough challenge going down there and winning. indiana state men's basketball has landed one of the better upper classmen in the state... floyd central
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
More clouds, chance of rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colbie Barnes

Image

Linton

Image

THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local K9, Luca, retires

Image

10:00 update from the Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Rain, rain, and rain - Kevin is tracking the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Blessed Food Delivery

Image

Local restaurant recognized

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs