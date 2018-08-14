Clear
BREAKING NEWS: VOTES PASSED: Vigo County Council votes to raise income tax to fund new jail Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Patriots-Knights open season Friday against each other

Posted: Tue Aug 14 19:54:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 14 19:54:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

including two of the big four schools going at it... northview will host terre haute north... this marks the second year in a row the knights and patriots have opened their seasons against one another... this has been a series dominated by the patriots, they've won nine straight over the knights....north view's last win over north was 2006.... with an experience team back northview is hoping this is the year they can finally end their losing streak to terre haute north! be huge for us. we're a much smaller school. there kind of the big dog. it'd go a long way for earning respect for our program throughout the state if we could beat a 5a program. any schools that close together will be gunning for each other. northview is really well coached. there going to be physical and run power at you. we're really going to have to answer the call. one of the best week
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
More clouds, chance of rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colbie Barnes

Image

Linton

Image

THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local K9, Luca, retires

Image

10:00 update from the Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Rain, rain, and rain - Kevin is tracking the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Blessed Food Delivery

Image

Local restaurant recognized

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs