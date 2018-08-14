Speech to Text for THN NORTHVIEW PREVIEW

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

including two of the big four schools going at it... northview will host terre haute north... this marks the second year in a row the knights and patriots have opened their seasons against one another... this has been a series dominated by the patriots, they've won nine straight over the knights....north view's last win over north was 2006.... with an experience team back northview is hoping this is the year they can finally end their losing streak to terre haute north! be huge for us. we're a much smaller school. there kind of the big dog. it'd go a long way for earning respect for our program throughout the state if we could beat a 5a program. any schools that close together will be gunning for each other. northview is really well coached. there going to be physical and run power at you. we're really going to have to answer the call. one of the best week