Speech to Text for Local K9, Luca, retires

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

prepares to welcome a new dog into the ranks. k-9 luca has served this community for eight years... his handler says luca may be the most successful drug sniffing dog the department has ever seen. news 10's heather good joins us now with more on luca's record. health issues forced sergeant adam loudermilk to retire k-9 luca last week. it means he's losing a partner... and for the city of terre haute... a fierce defender. nats: "terre haute city police k-9. come out now. we'll send in the dog. " covered: sgt. adam loudermilk says, "even at ten years old he still has that mentality about him. he's always ready to go and always amped-up ready to work." terre haute police sergeant adam loudermilk says k-9 luca hates he can no longer go to work. covered: sgt. adam loudermilk says, "i don't like not having a dog with me." sgt. adam loudermilk says, "it tears him up. he just kind of looks at me through the door like am i not going today?" pinched nerves in his spine are causing luca to trip over his own feet. without many treatment options... sergeant loudermilk decided to retire luca to avoid causing more damage. it's a big hit to the department. his nose is responsible for some significant drug busts ... including what could be one of the biggest phsycodelic mushroom seizures in the country... and many more. sgt. adam loudermilk says, "in 2017, he had a traffic stop which led to three arrests and there was almost sixteen pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle which was the largest methamphetamine seizure in vigo county history." sergeant loudermilk says -- luca -- and k-9s like him make a big impact. sgt. adam loudermilk says, "it's a big game changer when you go up to a scene and you have a dog with you or you're getting ready to search a car that does have narcotics in it, it helps out tremendously, it really does." now... k-9 luca will hang-up his harness... and live out his days as a family dog. the k-9 program is funded by the community. with a large donation from top guns in terre haute... the department was able to buy a new k-9. we'll introduce you to k-9 pitts -- named after fallen officer rob pitts -- later this week. a catholic high school guidance counselor in