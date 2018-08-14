Speech to Text for Rain, rain, and rain - Kevin is tracking the forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

overnight. mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. south wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8am. mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. south wind 6 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. wednesday night showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. cloudy, with a low around 70. south wind around 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. here's a look at today's weather showers and thunderstorms overnight. mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. south wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8am. mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. south wind 6 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. wednesday night showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. cloudy, with a low around 70. south wind around 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. coming up in sports we're previewing week one high school football matchups between weather quiz question. showers and thunderstorms overnight. mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. south wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8am. mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. south wind 6 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. wednesday night showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. cloudy, with a low around 70. south wind around 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. here's a look at today's weather quiz