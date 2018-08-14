Speech to Text for Blessed Food Delivery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

than l business. news 10's lacey clifton explains how you can get out of cooking-- or going out for dinner tonight. when it comes to our busy lives-- convenience is king! that's where bless you delivered goods comes in-- taking the leg work out of getting your food! taking this-- plus this-- to get this--. "we're not out as much as we probably should be so it's nice to have someone to deliver food." cody white is a customer of bless you delivered goods. it's a new food delivery service based in terre haute. white says although the service is new-- it's already saving him time and money. "it super convenient like i said we work from home it saves us. we can keep working for an extra thirty minutes and get paid instead of taking extra time off to get food." for owner jerry brodie-- it's a chance to offer a "big city service" in terre haute. he says there's many reasons people have started placing orders. "you know people just don't always want to go out to eat and sit there and wait and all that. they want to, you know, they're busy and they don't really want to cook, and they'd rather have the, the food brought to them. "so in this case, the delivery service was able to bring coffee to people working from home. but owner jerry brodie says there are many cases where this service could come in handy." "you're dropping off food at highschools and giving it to the kids before the practices and stuff like that, and older people too. there's no demographic, it goes from the young to the old." brodie adds that the restaurants he's partnering with are benefitting too-- so the service is a win-win-win. "not everyone wants to go out every night and if i can get five more customers to you a night to 100 more customers to you in a month, you'd think you'd want to do something like that." brodie hopes to expand his business soon to neighboring cities like brazil-- sullivan-- robinson illinois and more. to place your own order to bless you delivered goods-- visit our website wthi tv dot