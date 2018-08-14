Speech to Text for Local restaurant recognized

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

downtown terre haute restaurant is being honored for it's wine list! "j. ford's black angus" is being named a "wine spectator award of excellence restaurant" for the fifth year! "wine spectator" is a worldwide magazine. it awards restaurants based on a lot of strict criteria. that criteria includes wine storage .. the types of wine offered..and how it pairs with the menu! only 32 restaurants in indiana were honored. "j. ford's" was the only one recognized in terre haute! we can say we have the best wine list we can tell people that but when we get an outside source to validate that and give us this award it gives us the change to tell our story to bring something great to terre haute the fords have owned and operated j. ford's black angus since october 2007. it's football season again in the valley. tonight