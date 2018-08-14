Speech to Text for Back to school weekend at ISU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

traffic isn't the only traffic you might run into this weekend.. freshman students at i- s-u are moving in! that means "returning" students are on their way back as well. before we let you know what areas to avoid.. news 10s abby kirk tells us.. how students are already getting adjusted. she joins us now live on i-s- u's campus .. [b18]isu freshman move in-live pkg several schools are back in session and now "indiana state university" is soon to join the mix! freshman students move in on thsi friday and saturday. upperclassman and other organizations are here to help the move go a little easier. nat ----student leader "we definitely have hundreds of volunteers ready." thousands of incoming freshman are expected to move in this weekend. ---student leader "we direct all of the cars and then we have different volunteers that will help take all the things up to their rooms." shania harrison is a welcome team student leader. she is also starting her junior year. ---student leader "so excited for all my friends to move in." all summer long she's been "here".... on-campus..... ---incoming freshman "it's like a little bachelor pad, you know, got to keep it clean." ....helping freshman like, "eli almodovar", go through orientation. ---incoming freshman "a lot of shoes, a lot of clothes, you know, stuff to keep my room clean." almodovar moved in on sunday. --incoming freshman "when i got dropped off it was kind of nervous. but now ive been here for a couple days so im starting to get use to it." today and several other days throughout the past couple weeks students have been moving in early. ---incoming freshman "i'm ready, i'm ready! i'm excited!" ---student leader " the students are able to get acclimated and they are ready to call this place their home." classes begin next tuesday. as far as moving in---- harrison tells me you can come right to campus, and there will be people to direct you from there. if you are just driving in the area.. take note of the parking lots.. you could get a ticket if you park in a lot without a proper pass. i-s-u move-in directions show wabash avenue.. ninth street .. and tippecanoe street being used for parking directions.. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.