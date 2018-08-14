Speech to Text for Getting ready for the air show traffic

there are some traffic concerns to be aware of this weekend. that's because some roads will be closed for the terre haute air show! take a look at your screen.. this is a map of the area to help you get around! if you are general admission.. you'll have to come in east on state road 42. that red line on your screen means you cannot travel west bound on 42 during this time. the entrance on chamberlain road is for those with a specific passes to enter that way. workers, volunteers, and vendors of the air show. director bill foraker says.. there will be 120 volunteers just for parking! there's three complaints about air shows it's the three p's... parking portapoties and prices foraker says they have been working to make sure those three things are easily accessible for everyone.