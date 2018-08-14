Clear

How to stay safe from wildfires

How to stay safe from wildfires

Posted: Tue Aug 14 15:39:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 14 15:39:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for How to stay safe from wildfires

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

battle deadly wildfires. but listen to this, nearly 90 percent of those types of fires are caused by humans.. we may not see them often here, but they are possible. just like the brush fire we "do see," large wildfires start quickly and get out of control even faster. storm team 10's chris piper tells us what causes those wildfires and how you can prevent them.. [b12]wildfire prevention-lklv pkg national wildfires have been spreading across the country. while we aren't in a drought here in the midwest, fires can happen if we happen to go through a dry spell. because of that, we need to remember how wildfires are made, and what to do in the event of one. wildfires can happen anywhere, at any time given the right conditions. so what do we need? the first thing we need is a dry spell. lots of dry plants and grasses, with minimal humidity and some wind. from there, to start the fire you need a fuel source. good fuel sources are brush, grasses, and trees. when a spark happens from something like a lightning strike, or a stray campfire, things catch on fire. from there, even the smallest bit of wind can make that fire take off. remember, wildfires are one of the most unpredictable natural disasters, so make sure if you're exposed to one, that you're prepared to leave immdeiately. now we have been lucky to have plenty of rain these past few months, but a dry spell can happen at any time. once you get into a dry spell, it's very hard to get out of it. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
More clouds, chance of rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain, rain, and rain - Kevin is tracking the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Blessed Food Delivery

Image

Local restaurant recognized

Image

Back to school weekend at ISU

Image

EMS Lab Simulation

Image

Getting ready for the air show traffic

Image

Chip and Seal project starts

Image

How to stay safe from wildfires

Image

Vincennes State of the City

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs