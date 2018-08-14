Clear

Vincennes State of the City

vincennes now knows what's coming next for the city.. mayor joe yuchom delivered the state of the city adress last night. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes right now. he tells us the financial future for the city. mayor joe yochum reports that 2017 was a good year for vincennes. he says 2018 could be just as good. monday night mayor yochum presented his state of the city address. yochum says the city of vincennes came out of 2017 on good financial standing. the mayor says the city is seeing more growth in 2018. that growth includes added businesses along main street. yochum also points to development along north sixth street as positive growth. the mayor says a major victory for 2018 was keeping health insurance costs for employees in check. he believes the city will be able to give it's employees a 3% raise at the end of 2018. the city is now moving into budget talks for 2018. "you know with everybody working together and watching their dimes and pennies it's really making a difference. and it helps us to make sure we can keep a raise in place for employees." "the state of the city address was delayed this year due to renovations to city hall. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10." now we take a first look at weather
