Man arrested for impersonating a police officer...for the second time

tonight after deputies say he impersonated a police officer.... for the second time.. sullivan county deputies arrested this man... franklin akers. they say it all started when they got calls of a road rage situation in vigo county. a woman told them someone chased her off the road and into a pole in sullivan county. deputies believe that man was akers. witness say after the crash he got out, and claimed he was an officer, before speeding away. deputies eventually detained him. they say he confessed to impersonating an officer. he was taken to the sullivan county jail on several charges. you may recall he was arrested just last month in vigo county also for impersonating a law enforcement officer. the city of