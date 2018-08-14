Clear

Man arrested for stealing motorcycles

Man arrested for stealing motorcycles

Posted: Tue Aug 14 15:34:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 14 15:34:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Man arrested for stealing motorcycles

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it has cracked a case involving stolen motorcylces. sheriff clark cottom tells us.. "bradley edwards" was arrested yesterday. deputies say they found two stolen motorcycles when they served edwards his warrant. one bike was missing several parts .. you can see that there.. deputies say they'll continue to search for the remaining parts from the vehicle. edwards is being charged with criminal conversion and theft. [b6]frank akers-mug a terre haute man is jail
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
More clouds, chance of rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain, rain, and rain - Kevin is tracking the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Blessed Food Delivery

Image

Local restaurant recognized

Image

Back to school weekend at ISU

Image

EMS Lab Simulation

Image

Getting ready for the air show traffic

Image

Chip and Seal project starts

Image

How to stay safe from wildfires

Image

Vincennes State of the City

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs