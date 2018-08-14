Speech to Text for Terre Haute Paramedic booked on prescription fraud

a dozen charges this evening ... that's after being arrested for prescription fraud. "cole worley" is facing charges of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit.. and possession. worley is a paramedic at terre haute regional hospital. court documents say worley had several prescriptions filled for his sister at different pharmacies. they say worley used a terre haute regional prescription pad and forged his husband's signature. police say worley is married to a doctor at the hospital. the sullivan county sheriff's office says