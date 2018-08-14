Speech to Text for Color Run/Walk 4 Backpacks

run/walk 4 backpacks. the color run is coming up at the vermillion county fairgrounds in cayuga, indiana on saturday. register now and get a t-shirt for $10.00. you will get a color pouch. pick your color. you can run or walk the 3-mile route. you'll get lots of color! a car show is also going on. it includes a band, dj, and barbecue. to enter the car show, just make a donation. there will be a silent auction. color run/walk registration is at 10 a.m. it starts at 11 a.m. the car show registration is noon until 2 p.m. it starts at 2 p.m. 505-9373 or go to facebook. these events support the north vermillion elementary backpack program.