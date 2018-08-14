Speech to Text for Vote on Vigo County tax; new jail in mind

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a decision about building a new jail in vigo county is up at stakes. [g7]kiley vigo jail vote today live-live vo there's one major vote that needs to happen before a new jail could become a reality. news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down what that is. /////////// the vigo county council could vote on a proposed tax increase tonight. according to the latest finance records -- vigo county's income tax is 1.25 percent. county leaders want to increase it by point 75 percent.... which would make it "2 percent" overall. this money would go to paying for a new jail. the new facility is expected to cost "60" million dollars. the county is facing a federal lawsuit to fix over- crowding behind these walls. some county leaders say the only solution is to build a new jail. that's why they're pushing for the tax. people who live here are not shying away -- from questioning leaders about how taxes are being spent. "when you go to buy a new car - you think about the payments you can make before you can go do it. our leaders aren't doing that. they're thinking about everything that they want.. they're thinking about everything that they want to put into it and not reflecting the limitations that our com has" we're going to break down how this proposed tax increase -- will impact your pay check. 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10. a man avoided trial by taking a plea agreement. "35"-year-old vigo county leaders say -- the money would go toward building a new jail. the county commissioners are in charge of finding a solution -- to over-crowding in the facility. while -- the council must find a way to pay for it. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain... how the tax could hit your wallet. /////////// in our last half hour -- we told you it's a point 75 percent increase. let's say you make "1- thousand dollars per pay period." right now -- the county takes "12 dollars and 50 cents" with 1.25 percent income tax. if it increases to 2 percent -- that means "20 dollars" would b taken out of your pay check. the money would go to building a new jail. the new facility is expected to cost "60" million dollars. a site for a new jail has not yet been released. but -- it's possible the council could decide not to vote on this tonight. the meeting will take place tonight beginning at 6 p.m. at the vigo county government center. that's located at first and oak streets in terre haute. there will be time for public comment at the council meeting -- as always. live -- kt news 10. "35"-year-old "adam moore" ha been set for trial yesterday. now -- he'll officially