High pressure is in the area for now and will keep a sunny sky in our forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny with afternoon clouds moving in. High: 88° Tuesday night: Becoming cloudy with a chance of overnight storms. Low: 69°

Posted: Tue Aug 14 04:09:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 14 04:20:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

uesday: Sunny with afternoon clouds moving in. High: 88° Tuesday night: Becoming cloudy with a chance of overnight storms. Low: 69° Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms likely. High: 83° Detailed Forecast: High pressure is in the area for now and will keep a sunny sky in our forecast. By tonight, our next rain maker will start moving in. As of the publishing of the article, rain chances look likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A brief break looks possible through mid-morning, then a second round of rain will try to touch off by Wednesday afternoon. Once the system is in the area, it looks as though rain chances will stick around for several days. With that in mind, the cloudy sky and rain cooled air should keep temperatures below normal for the remainder of the week.
