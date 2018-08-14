Speech to Text for High pressure is in the area for now and will keep a sunny sky in our forecast.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

uesday: Sunny with afternoon clouds moving in. High: 88° Tuesday night: Becoming cloudy with a chance of overnight storms. Low: 69° Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms likely. High: 83° Detailed Forecast: High pressure is in the area for now and will keep a sunny sky in our forecast. By tonight, our next rain maker will start moving in. As of the publishing of the article, rain chances look likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A brief break looks possible through mid-morning, then a second round of rain will try to touch off by Wednesday afternoon. Once the system is in the area, it looks as though rain chances will stick around for several days. With that in mind, the cloudy sky and rain cooled air should keep temperatures below normal for the remainder of the week.