Speech to Text for Loogootee volleyball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

volleyball hosted jasper... lady lions came to play from the get go .....they are on the attack.... sneior olivia wine-ing-er with the nice touch on the shot for a winner.... right back comes loogootee for more.... this time its makenzie vanhoy with the nice shot to foul the jasper defense at the net.... vanhoy was dominating the net....she had 12 kills, two blocks and this easy putaway on the nice serve from jocelyn strange... loogootee with a big win to start their season, three-nothing over jasper.... [503]braden scott to iu-vo what an exciting time it is for former shakamak star braden scott.... he's going to continue his