Vincennes Lincoln volleyball

Lady Alices rally to win at THS

Posted: Mon Aug 13 20:04:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 13 20:04:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Vincennes Lincoln volleyball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

south... michaela cox taking care of business at the net....she'd helped terre haute south take game three and a two-one lead in the match... vincennes lincoln fights back to take four game....we pick up the action in the winner take all game five... darrain car-mean with a perfect shot....she had 15 kills for vincennes lincoln... how about the effort at the net by the lady alices maycee lange, she was a wall. not one but two blocks and the point for vincennes.... lady alices trailed 10-8 in the fifth set, they scored the final seven points of the match to win a thriller three- two at terre haute south... what an exciting time it is for former shakamak
Overnight fog possible.
