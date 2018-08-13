Speech to Text for Parke Heritage volleyball

in your schools history... but that's what the parke heritage volleyball was trying to accomplish tonight .... great atmosphere for the first ever volleyball game for the lady wolves, they hosted west vigo... emma white with the ace for parke heritage, she won six straight points in the first game with her serve.... west vigo's michelle parker gets the friendly bounce off the net and point for the lady vikings.... you face parke heritage you have to deal with star atlantais clen-den-in, few punish a volleyball like her... that was one of the sophomores 19 kills... congrats to the parke heritage volleyball team they make history, they beat west vigo three-nothing....this marks the first win in any sport in school history.... vincennes lincoln opened their season on the road at terre