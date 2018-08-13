Clear

August 13th Rick's Rallies

Top Plays from the Wabash Valley

Posted: Mon Aug 13 20:00:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 13 20:00:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for August 13th Rick's Rallies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wait that's trevor cook.. this past fridaythe knights wideout was making plays like the pro's with these two touchdown catches.... if you play north vermillion you might not want to go over the middle or this could happen to you .... meet the wall known as brennan ellis, the falcon delivered our first slopper knocker of the season.... the kokomo jackrabbits didn't get the memo not to test terre haute rex right fielder roby enriquez .... the sycamore with the beautiful outfield assist in game two of the prospect league championship series and nice tag by rex catcher mason spiers ... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies...keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could be part of the next ricks ralles.... here's a
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Overnight fog possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fixing fishing habitats

Image

Loogootee volleyball

Image

Barr-Reeve volleyball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln volleyball

Image

Parke Heritage volleyball

Image

August 13th Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

TH Rex local

Image

Braden Scott heading to IU

Image

Improving bass fishing habitat

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs