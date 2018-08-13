Clear

TH Rex local

Wampler and Milam proud to win Prospect League title for Terre Haute

Posted: Mon Aug 13 19:59:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 13 19:59:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for TH Rex local

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

they won saturday night, it was the organizations second title in the last four years.... for third baseman zach milam and manager tyler wampler it was their very first title with the rex.... winning any championship is something you'll never forgot, but the former terre haute north patriot and west vigo viking says doing it for your hometown, is extra special! [e5]rex players on terre haute-sot i've always wanted to play for the rex. to be able to bring home a championship for them. that's something i'll take with me for the rest of my life. playing in terre haute my entire high school and college career. i love being around terre haute fans. our guys, especially from terre haute or the local areas. it's amazing. look at what these guys can do. you can tell we've hit the dog days of nfl training camps,
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Overnight fog possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fixing fishing habitats

Image

Loogootee volleyball

Image

Barr-Reeve volleyball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln volleyball

Image

Parke Heritage volleyball

Image

August 13th Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

TH Rex local

Image

Braden Scott heading to IU

Image

Improving bass fishing habitat

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs