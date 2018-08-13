Speech to Text for TH Rex local

they won saturday night, it was the organizations second title in the last four years.... for third baseman zach milam and manager tyler wampler it was their very first title with the rex.... winning any championship is something you'll never forgot, but the former terre haute north patriot and west vigo viking says doing it for your hometown, is extra special! [e5]rex players on terre haute-sot i've always wanted to play for the rex. to be able to bring home a championship for them. that's something i'll take with me for the rest of my life. playing in terre haute my entire high school and college career. i love being around terre haute fans. our guys, especially from terre haute or the local areas. it's amazing. look at what these guys can do.