Speech to Text for Braden Scott heading to IU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shakamak star braden scott.... he's going to continue his baseball career at indiana university... scott will be joining the hoosiers program this year, he'll have two years of eligiblity remaining with iu... he had originally signed to go to murray state, but the staff was let go and the pticher was allowed to explore other options ... the lefty was one of the top pitchers this past season in junior college... he earned third team all-american honors after going 11-3 on the mound at olney central.... he had an incredible 1.83 era and 118 strikeouts... the terre haute rex are still enjoying the prospect league championship