Braden Scott heading to IU

Former Shakamak Laker joining IU baseball team

Posted: Mon Aug 13 19:58:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 13 19:58:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

shakamak star braden scott.... he's going to continue his baseball career at indiana university... scott will be joining the hoosiers program this year, he'll have two years of eligiblity remaining with iu... he had originally signed to go to murray state, but the staff was let go and the pticher was allowed to explore other options ... the lefty was one of the top pitchers this past season in junior college... he earned third team all-american honors after going 11-3 on the mound at olney central.... he had an incredible 1.83 era and 118 strikeouts... the terre haute rex are still enjoying the prospect league championship
