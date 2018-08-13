Speech to Text for Improving bass fishing habitat

together to improve fishing at a local lake. storm team 10's brady harp was at the lake today. he joins us with more. indiana dnr officials say area lakes can gradually lose habitats for fish. to improve areas fish live - organizations like bass unlimited are volunteering their time to rebuild fish habitats. indiana department of natural resources officials and bass unlimited volunteers gather eary at bass lake in greene county. they say the lake - like many others in the area - has an unseen problem. wil newlin: "many or our lakes were built in the 50's 60's and 70's and during that time the lakes fished extremely well but over time in the natural life cycle of a lake a lot of the habitat that was in these lakes have deteriorated and some of it is even gone." the fish habitats are dissappearing - so bass unlimited and indiana dnr officials are making habitats themselves using old christmas trees - wooden pallets - and more. newlin: "artificial structures and this artificial structure suppliments the natural structure that was in the lake and that structure is actually going to be the homes of the fish." after the stuctures are made they are loaded onto a boat and dropped into bass lake one at a time. the man-made habitats aren't just dropped randomly - they are placed in front of the handicapped fishing dock. david kittaka: "by putting them out in front of a handicapped fishing dock here this allows people with limited mobility access to fish." improving local lakes like bass lake in greene county will make fishing better for anglers - and bass unlimited officials say that will improve area communities. newlin: "we're impacting fishing in a positive way, we're impacting communities, because if the fish is better more people come to that lake and the more people that come to that lake they are helping the community because those people that are traveling to the lake and staying over they are buying gas they are buying groceries and they are staying in the motels." while i was at bass lake there was a permitted diver capturing video of the lake before and after the structures were dropped to study how the fish respond to the improvements. back to you. now