Speech to Text for Terre Haute Band Concert

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a special tribute. "band playing music." these were the sounds from "a tribute to leonard bernstein". bernstein composed music across several genres. the special tribute took place at saint mary of the woods college. organizers say the college does so much good... they wanted to return the favor. "this is a good way for us to pay back all of the good that they have done for us by allowing us to come here and be home based here at the college." bernstein composed the music for broadway hits like west side story. indiana environmental leaders are working to