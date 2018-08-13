Clear

Campus food drive

off event". part of that event includes a food drive for "united campus ministries". the organization provides a food pantry available to college students. britany dean with the "staff council" told news 10..they've been helping raise money and food for the ministry for the last three years. ..."we want to make sure students come to campus they have everything they need and we don't want them to feel like ya know they're abandoned here. we want to be their family..." if you'd like to help, united campus ministries accepts non-perishable food items and money year round. it's located on north 7th street in terre haute. the wabash valley health center is
Overnight fog possible.
