Speech to Text for Church after school program

that's what a local church is achieving through its after school program. they're gearing for another round of serving "your" kids this school year. news 10s alia blackburn is live in terre haute. she joins us now with more on how your child can get involved. [b10]church after school program-live pkg starting next wednesday -- the doors will be open for your child at free life community church. as they gear up for another year -- organizers say this program is proving itself as a need in terre haute. beth willis is doing some tidying up... picking up the pieces in preps for special guests. "working with these kids is my heart." very soon rooms like these at "free life community church" will be filled with kids. all of them coming in with different backgrounds and stories of their own. "i've seen so many of them that have been in tough situations that i cant even relate to ..." "we have some sa stories sometimes, sometimes we have some great recoveries, we just love them and thats why we do what we do." the church is heading into another year of its after school program. kids meet here every wednesday night -- for fellowship -- and fun ... "this is where it all happens!" and even a good meal. senior pastor dan willis says kids come from all walks of life ... whether they're bussed in or walk in -- the goal is to have them come out a better person. "nobody really teaches them that sometimes, sometimes they come from good homes, sometimes they dont.. we cant control whether they do or dont but we treat everybody the same and equally." by adding "more" transportation routes ... organizers are hoping to reach more kids this year. shaping them up for a bright future -- using faith and love. "we know that the lord placed us here in this community for a reason, so it's our goal to continue to reach out, bring them in... teach them that they're loved first of all, that they have worth and that they can give worth back to the community." the after-school program starts next wednesday night around 6... the church also provides transportation for select areas. we have all you need to know on our website -- wthi- tv-dot-com. the start of the school year can be a real struggle for food for some local college students.