Speech to Text for Unplanned fire alarms

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

number of recommendatio ns to keep your kids safe at school. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. this is continuing coverage of a story we brought you last week. news 10's heather good joins us now with more on options available to schools in the event of an unplanned fire alarm. the suspect in the parkland florida school shooting pulled a fire alarm... sending people into the halls. these recommendatio ns aim to prevent students from becoming easy targets. covered: "it was scary really because you never know if it's going to happen around here or not." when the fire alarm sounded in this florida school... students did what they were trained to do... evacuate immediately. now schools across the country are reconsidering that procedure to keep students from "greater harm." according to the state fire marshal... schools can choose to keep students in classrooms up to three minutes after an unplanned fire alarm sounds. during that time ... school staff can check to see if there is a fire or other threat. but... after three minutes -- the school must be evacuted unless staff can confirm there is an active shooter. the idea has many people torn. david smith, parent, says, "i think that three minutes could be a little bit too long." lois kesner, has family in public school, says, "if it is a fire is that going to give them enough time to get out just in case it is a fire?" some schools already have policies like this. for example... according to terre haute fire officials... vigo county schools keep students for up to 45 seconds before evacuating. smith says, "that seems more reasonable. but again you look at how many fires do schools really have nowadays so that would be a reason why to check and hesitate a little bit." while school has only been back in session a few days... vigo county students say they have already done drills using this option. the state fire marshal has other recommendatio ns like removing public fire alarm pull stations. to learn more... we've got some links on our website ... wthitv.com.