Speech to Text for Wallace Avenue Closed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in terre haute will be closed starting today.. the project will begin by replacing the bridge over wallace avenue. it'll be closed until the end of the year. the county will close the bridge over poplar street on the 20th. that bridge will only be closed for about two months. combined.. the projects will cost more than 600-thousand dollars. the detour for wallace avenue follows either 25th street or fruitridge avenue -- to hulman street. another road project has received the funds to be completed..