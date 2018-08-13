Speech to Text for Veterans Court receives grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

system for years is growing. we've told you before that the "vigo county veterans court" was receiving a grant to help build their program. that state grant totaled 140 thousand dollars.. well, today news 10's sarah lehman found out.. they have received another grant! she joins us live now at the courthouse to tells us how it'll help the facility. patrece... rondrell... veterans court was started by judge john roach about three years ago. since then they have helped almost thirty veterans in the wabash vally get out of the system and their lives back on track. now, they are getting 400- thousand dollars from a federal grant to support the cause. the substance abuse and mental health administration has recognized the growing need to help veterans. those that have come home and found their way into a life in the court system. that's why they are awarding vigo county veterans court. "it is a five year federal grant for 484 thousand dollars over a period of five years so approximately 96 thousand dollars per year." the grant came unexpectedly. "how did you guys get this? uh sheer luck we applied for it back in feburary it was our first grant so really it was a learning oppurtunity for us and we were very thankful and surprised when the annoucement came down and we were one of the recipents." the grant will help the court expand their reach to help veterans who don't know what else to do. "they're struggling with these issues there are so many different resources which is phenomenal but for them its like drinking out of a fire house. you know they just don't know where to turn." the money will be used to expand operations, pay for drug screening for the veterans in the program. overall they just want to be able to help more vetarans. "that the whole goal of the grant is to allow us to expand our operations to capture even more veterans in terre haute and the surronding communities" veterans court just found out about the grant last week. ramar says it was a very pleaseant surprise. "i was certainly happy for the court knowing that we would have this funding for the next five years to be able to take care of veterans in the wabash valley." ramar says they have three veterans graduating from the program next week. which is why the veterans court does what they do. now, they can start to help even more. ramar says that will happen as soon as possible. live at the vigo county court house sarah lehman news 10. back to you. tomorrow..the vigo county council will vote on