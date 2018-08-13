Clear
What do the tornado levels mean?

Posted: Mon Aug 13 14:28:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 13 14:28:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

but with the summer heat... the possibility still lingers. storm team 10's chris piper has more on how a tornado is tracked. here in the midwest, we deal with all kinds of weather. that's why we at storm team 10 want you to knowas much as you can, so in the event of severe weather, you know what to do. although they don't happen that often, tornadoes can be one of the most severe. tornadoes are rated on the fujita scale, which is named after the man who first developed the scale. an ef-0 tornado is barely classified as a tornado. for this, the winds are anywhere between 65 and 85 miles an hour. at this stage, a tornado only does light damage. next is an ef-1. the winds are between 86 and 110 miles per hour, and it can take the roof off your home. an ef-2 comes next. with winds between 111 and 135 miles an hour, a standard mobile home doesn't stand a chance. an ef-3 fololows, being in the middle of the scale. these winds are between 136 to 165 miles an hour, and large trees can become completely uprooted. ef-4 is next. with winds between 166 and 200 miles an hour, cars can be thrown for long distances. finally ef-5. this is the strongest on the scale. at this point, houses will be completely torn off the ground and can be carried for miles. these storms have wind sppeds anywhere over 200 miles an hour. as we mentioned before, tornadoes aren't as common as a thunderstorm, but they can happen just as easily. storm team 10 will always keep you updated. so you and your family can stay safe in the event of severe weather. [e2]tease 4 (madonna fulford)-vo big money making its way to "1"-local court program. and... health officials take a proactive
