Speech to Text for Monday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with a low around 64. calm wind. tuesday patchy fog before 8am. otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 88. calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. increasing clouds, with a low around 67. light south wind. otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 64. calm wind. tuesday patchy fog before 8am. otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 88. calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. increasing clouds, with a low around 67. light south wind. summer isn't over yet... and that means severe weather otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 64. calm wind. tuesday patchy fog before 8am. otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 88. calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. increasing clouds, with a low around 67. light south wind. otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 64. calm wind. tuesday patchy fog before 8am. otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 88. calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. increasing clouds, with a low around 67. light south wind. summer isn't over yet... and that means severe weather