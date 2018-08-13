Clear
Monday Early Forecast

Monday Early Forecast

Posted: Mon Aug 13 14:26:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 13 14:26:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

with a low around 64. calm wind. tuesday patchy fog before 8am. otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 88. calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. increasing clouds, with a low around 67. light south wind.
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
A sunny start to the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

