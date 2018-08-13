Speech to Text for Knox County Watermelon Season

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is hurting businesses locally. news 10 bureau chief gary brian has the story. //////// "watermelon season is wrapping up here in knox county. however, this year's prices has some businesses concerned." watermelon season began wet this year for growers in knox county. that made it difficult initially to plant. however a mixture of wet and dry conditions have resulted in a good harvest. prices this year for the crop have dropped. this is a result of an overlap in seasons with the state of georgia. typically georgia's season is wrapping up when indiana is beginning to harvest. conditions began wet for georgia which caused farmers to delay planting. today i spoke with heather cardinal at the big peach market. she says the season is concerning. "everything goes off the weather basically. so yeah it does worry us. but we will look forward to next year and go from there." "cardinal says while prices are effecting her business, this season is hitting growers especially hard. in knox county, gary brian news 10." a cold front later this week could been rain in