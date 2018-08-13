Speech to Text for Poplar project moves ahead

project as a design bid has now been awarded. the city plans to re-pave poplar street between "25th street" and "brown avenue". th city also wants to put a continuous center turn lane through this portion of "poplar". the terre haute engineering office tells us no curbs or sidewalks are included in the plan. the money will come from a paving budget. the city says this is a high volume area.. and they hope to alleviate these traffic hazards. an exact timeline has not been released. in other traffic alert news..