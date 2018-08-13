Speech to Text for Hepatitis Clinic in Vigo County

now.. health officials are taking action to keep it from spreading in vigo county. the county health department has planned hepatitis a walk-in clinics for this month. news 10 spoke with roni rozina with the health department. she says the state has picked "4"-groups they're tryin to reach. this includes the homeless.. incarcerated.. drug users.. and men who have sex with men. they hope that by being proactive now.. the outbreak will skip vigo county. "hepatitis a is really easy to spread if someone doesn't watch their hands and they prepare your food it spreads really quickly and easy that way so we want to make sure people are taking the steps to make sure not everybody is getting sick." the first of "2"-hepatitis a clinics takes place this week. the first will be held on thursday the 16th.. starting at 8-30 in the morning. the second clinic will be held on the 30th.