Clear

Monday Afternoon Weather

Storm team 10 Weather

Posted: Mon Aug 13 10:31:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 13 11:17:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

clear tonight, lows at 63. warm again tomorrow, sunshine, a few clouds and a high at 88. lows tomorrow night drop to 69 and a few showers may touch off overnight. high on wednesday at 83; scattered showers and storms look possible. [c3]cbs med day-pkg a new study shows a common prenatal vaccination -- afternoon. then, mainly clear tonight, lows at 63. warm again tomorrow, sunshine, a few clouds and a high at 88. lows tomorrow night drop to 69 and a few showers may touch off overnight. high on wednesday at 83; scattered showers and storms look possible. a new study shows a common prenatal vaccination -- afternoon. then, mainly clear tonight, lows at 63. warm again tomorrow, sunshine, a few clouds and a high at 88. lows tomorrow night drop to 69 and a few showers may touch off overnight. high on wednesday at 83; scattered showers and storms look possible. a new study shows a common prenatal vaccination -- afternoon. then, mainly clear tonight, lows at 63. warm again tomorrow, sunshine, a few clouds and a high at 88. lows tomorrow night drop to 69 and a few showers may touch off overnight. high on wednesday at 83; scattered showers and storms look possible. a new study shows a common prenatal vaccination -- afternoon. then, mainly clear afternoon. then, mainly clear tonight, lows at 63. warm again tomorrow, sunshine, a few clouds and a high at 88. lows tomorrow night drop to 69 and a few showers may touch off overnight. high on wednesday at 83; scattered showers and storms look possible. a new study shows a common prenatal vaccination -- a new study shows a common prenatal vaccination --
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
A sunny start to the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Court cases fill Monday's agenda; murder to drug

Image

Illinois State Police offer safety advice for State Fair

Image

Clark County Fair underway in Illinois

Image

Sprint cars make their way to Terre Haute Action Track

Image

Replay Runway makes recycling the latest trend

Image

New law lets students take unlimited dual-credit classes

Image

Local church holds back to school service for Vigo County students and faculty

Image

Beams are up on Margaret Ave project

Image

Bridge Work Planned Over Thompson Ditch

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart