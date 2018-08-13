Speech to Text for Court cases fill Monday's agenda; murder to drug

in vigo county. [b5]dylan morgan-mug vo dylan morgan appeared in court this morning. the court says this was his first appearance with his lawyer. he's accused of shooting and killing another man. that victim is gage yoop. he died at a home on cleveland street -- last week. at first -- morgan was charged with reckless homicide. prosecutors changed that last week -- to murder. the court says this case will go to trial in "5" months. in the next hour -- "madonna fulford" is set to be in court for her sentencing. she struck a plea agreement with prosecutors last month. she's going to plead guilty to obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal. so here's what she's accused of.... police say -- fulford was riding in the car with someone who shot and killed "katie nash". that happened january 20-17. if the judge accepts the plea deal -- fulford will serve another four and a half years on probation. news 10 will be at the hearing. tune in for news 10 first at five... to hear what happens in court. [b7]x crime alert-open a loogootee man is behind bars