Speech to Text for Illinois State Police offer safety advice for State Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sure you and your families are safe this "fair season". illinois state police are giving out "free" wrist bands at the state fair. that's in case you and your child get separated. you can put your name and number on it. police also recommend taking a picture of your child in what they're wearing that day. if your child gets lost -- officials say to have them find the nearest trooper and show them their i-d- wrist band. you can get the bands from the illinois state police tent at the fair. and if you're headed to the fair this week... it's going