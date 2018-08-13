Clear

Sprint cars make their way to Terre Haute Action Track

The Terre Haute Action track was filled with just that on Sunday.

just that tonight... that's as m-s-c-s sprint cars track was filled with just that tonight... that's as m-s-c-s sprint cars competed for a racing title. this is the first time in three years the cars have raced at the action track. tonight's winner will go home three-thousand dollars richer. some of those competing -- included former nascar racers! [b17]action track-sotvo "they're gonna be wheel to wheel door to door flying around this place it's a fast race track. plenty of moisture in it today. it's gonna be great." organizers said the terre haute action track has been considered a "challenge" for drivers for decades. they say tonight -- was no different! the terre haute rex are crowning themselves
A sunny start to the week
