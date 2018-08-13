Clear

Replay Runway makes recycling the latest trend

News 10 caught up with ReThink Inc. as they prepared for their fashion show fundraiser on Sunday.

is making "recycling" the latest trend... new for you tonight on nightwatch -- "rethink inc" is gearing up for its fashion show fundraiser! we caught up with members making costumes for "replay runway". the costumes are made out of recycled and waste materials. the group actually collects the materials on their own -- and turns it into fashion. one member walked along the beach and collected enough plastic to make an outfit! organizers say the fashion show is fun -- but there's a lot to learn from it. "it's not about making a costume it's about creating awarness about trash. how much trash we create." mark your calendars for "replay runway" on august 25th. for ticket information -- head to our website at wthi-tv-dot-com. the terre haute action track was filled with
