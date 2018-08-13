Speech to Text for Local church holds back to school service for Vigo County students and faculty

begun in vigo county... students started last week -- but they're not the only ones breaking in a new year... new superintendent -- dr. robert haworth -- is also starting a new chapter. news 10s garrett brown shows us how one local church is welcoming kids and adminstrators as they head back-to-school. wednesday fifteen thousand precious gifts returned to school. that's what superintendent dr. rob hayworth said to one local congregation sunday. his presence served as a way for them not only to learn about their new superintendent. but also pray for a safe and successful school year. just across the street from terre haute north vigo high school sits northside community united methodist church. every sunday they hold their weekly service. but this sunday also had another purpose. "well this chruch really has a heart for the community and being across from north high school we're just looking for ways that we can be helpful and that we can minister to kids and staff." that's because this sunday served as the churches 2nd annual back to school service. the church takes a little bit of time out of their service to pray for those students and teachers going back to school. this year they also had the schools new superintendent dr. rob hayworth speak. dr. hayworth says so far the first week of school has been a smooth transition. "when you're a county school district like we are it's a pretty good stretch from north to south, east and west and so probably i was able to get into maybe 12 buildings over these first three days and hopefully we will finish up getting into the rest of them next week." hayworth addressed the congregation stressing the importance this time is for the children. but also to keep the teachers and parents in your thoughts and prayers as well. "for a community that would pray for their children to have that safe start to our school. to show up here and be a part of their class today was just very enjoyable." even though these students and teachers will be starting their first full week monday. the church hopes they realize that they are part of a community that will always have their back. including keeping them in their thoughts and prayers. "i hope that they'll just kinda realize that their not alone. that their not fighting the battle all by themselves. to know that theres a support group behind them that's rooting for them and wanting them to do well." next week the church plans to have another guest speaker from the school. that will be alpa patell of the vigo county school board. they also plan to have a back to school bash that same evening as well. back to you.