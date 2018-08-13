Clear

Red Skelton museum holds film festival

The Red Skelton museum held it's first ever film festival.

Posted: Mon Aug 13 05:36:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 13 05:36:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Red Skelton museum holds film festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a wabash valley museum hosted films from around the world today... this "new" festival comes out of our news 10 bureau... our bureau chief "gary brian" explains how this event looks to carry on the legacy of a local legend. "red skelton started his life here in vincennes. and film fest today hopes to carry on his legend." folks arrived early saturday to the red skelton performing arts center. they're here to see films like "present tense" by filmmaker whit spurgeon. "i grew up in muncie, indiana. and so when i heard about this festival i thought it'd be fun to submit and see if i could come back to indiana. and i got in so i get to be here." spurgeon's film is one of thirty one films being showed as part of the laff-vin festival. the festival showcases films in the same genre as the late red skelton. "as the curator of the museum i get people commenting saying they don't make comedy like red skelton anymore. i'd like to show that young film makers are still making comedy like him." of the thirty one films, six of those were made right here in the state of indiana. an additional six were submitted from outside of the united states. "someone from germany knows about indiana and even knows about vincennes. i think that's fun" all following in the footsteps of the wabash valley native. "get it to a new audience. the main idea is to expose red skelton's type of comedy and show that it is still going on to this generation today." giving spurgeon a chance to leave california and come back home. "i started directing short films about seven years ago. i do one or two a year. it's great to be able to travel around the country with your films and stuff like that. and it's even more fun to come home. you know it's nice to come to indiana again i miss it." "this is the first year for the laff-vin film festival. kratzner says he hopes to continue the tradition next year. back to you." a full look at your weather forecast is
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
A sunny start to the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Illinois State Police offer safety advice for State Fair

Image

Clark County Fair underway in Illinois

Image

Sprint cars make their way to Terre Haute Action Track

Image

Replay Runway makes recycling the latest trend

Image

New law lets students take unlimited dual-credit classes

Image

Local church holds back to school service for Vigo County students and faculty

Image

Beams are up on Margaret Ave project

Image

Bridge Work Planned Over Thompson Ditch

Image

Red Skelton museum holds film festival

Image

Community hosts benefit for local man battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart