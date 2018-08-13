Speech to Text for Red Skelton museum holds film festival

a wabash valley museum hosted films from around the world today... this "new" festival comes out of our news 10 bureau... our bureau chief "gary brian" explains how this event looks to carry on the legacy of a local legend. "red skelton started his life here in vincennes. and film fest today hopes to carry on his legend." folks arrived early saturday to the red skelton performing arts center. they're here to see films like "present tense" by filmmaker whit spurgeon. "i grew up in muncie, indiana. and so when i heard about this festival i thought it'd be fun to submit and see if i could come back to indiana. and i got in so i get to be here." spurgeon's film is one of thirty one films being showed as part of the laff-vin festival. the festival showcases films in the same genre as the late red skelton. "as the curator of the museum i get people commenting saying they don't make comedy like red skelton anymore. i'd like to show that young film makers are still making comedy like him." of the thirty one films, six of those were made right here in the state of indiana. an additional six were submitted from outside of the united states. "someone from germany knows about indiana and even knows about vincennes. i think that's fun" all following in the footsteps of the wabash valley native. "get it to a new audience. the main idea is to expose red skelton's type of comedy and show that it is still going on to this generation today." giving spurgeon a chance to leave california and come back home. "i started directing short films about seven years ago. i do one or two a year. it's great to be able to travel around the country with your films and stuff like that. and it's even more fun to come home. you know it's nice to come to indiana again i miss it." "this is the first year for the laff-vin film festival. kratzner says he hopes to continue the tradition next year. back to you."