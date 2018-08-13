Clear

Community hosts benefit for local man battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma

The Hope For Hodgkins event was held in Sullivan on Saturday.

Posted By: Scott Arnold

with a life-changing diagnosis. the "hope for hodgkins" event was held in sullivan, indiana today. it was a benefit for "alec tatom". tatom is currently living with "stage four" lymphomia. he was diagnosed in may. today's event included a bike and car show -- raffles -- auctions and live music. "it is amazing it is amazing. i can't believe how much the community has come together. it surprised me but i'm thankful for it." money raised from today will go toward the "hope for hodgkins" account. because of his diagnosis tatom is unable to work, money from there will help pay for his medical expenses. the indiana state football team
