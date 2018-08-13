Speech to Text for We Live

locust street, on saturday, august 20 from 11 am - 3 pm. the event will bring together community partners to offer resources and entertainment for children and families. hamilton center is targeting the neighborhoods surrounding rose park, but all are encouraged to attend. the event named "we live" will include booths from several community partners and activities including games, giveaways, bounce houses, student talent show, 3 on 3 basketball tournament, live music, and free food. hamilton center has invited local college and high school athletes to mentor and participate. hamilton center is hopeful the event will bring together underserved families with local community partners to provide resources such as free cell phones, healthcare navigation services, tobacco cessation information among other resources. "our focus for the event is to offer the youth in our community, particularly the rose park area, an opportunity to feel valued, motivated, determined and receive some educational information," said melvin l. burks, ceo, hamilton center inc. "we want them to know that they matter. hamilton center appreciates all the community organizations who have partnered with us to provide a fun and educational day for the rose park neighborhood," he said. hamilton center, inc. is a regional behavioral health system