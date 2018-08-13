Clear

Holcomb group recommends active shooter drills, more funding

A working group has recommended to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb that the state improve student safety by boosting funding for security improvements and school resource officers.

in the classroom... that's after a new report was released. the report highlights ways to keep indiana schools safer. a special group came up with 18 recommendations in the report. those include increasing security funding... conducting active shooter drills in every school... setting up an anonymous tip line for threat concerns... and -- expanding students' access to mental health services. the report goes in-depth on steps to take-- and why they're necessary. we've linked you to that report at wthi-tv-dot-com. more than 200 kids kicked off the
